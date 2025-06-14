Mangani Lal Mandal set to become Bihar RJD chief

Patna, June 14 (IANS) Veteran socialist leader and former JD(U) national vice-president Mangani Lal Mandal is all set to become the next state president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. His elevation marks a significant political development, especially with Bihar heading into a crucial election cycle.

Mandal filed his nomination for the top party post on Saturday in the presence of RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Pataliputra MP Misa Bharti, and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

If no other nominations are filed by June 19, Mandal’s election is virtually uncontested. He will be formally declared the state president once the nomination process concludes.

After the nomination, Tejashwi Yadav hailed Mangani Lal Mandal as an “experienced and dedicated socialist leader” and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to bringing a change in Bihar.

“We are happy to propose the name of Mangani Lal Mandal for the post of state president. He has been a minister in Bihar, an MP at the Centre, and has consistently raised the voice of the poor,” Tejashwi said.

“He is not just a loyal associate of our father Lalu Prasad Yadav, but also a staunch follower of socialist ideology and a close associate of Karpoori Thakur. His long-standing contribution to socialist politics is well known,” he added.

Tejashwi also used the occasion to criticise the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, citing failures highlighted in NITI Aayog reports.

“The people of Bihar want change. Nitish Kumar’s government has failed on every front — be it education, health, employment, or governance. We will work together to build a new Bihar,” he asserted.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Mangani Lal Mandal expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and vowed to meet the expectations of the party in a critical election year.

“It is an honour to be nominated for such a big responsibility. I thank Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for their faith in me. I will give my best to strengthen the party at the grassroots and prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections,” Mandal said.

Hailing from the Dhanuk caste, a sub-group within the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Mandal's appointment is seen as a strategic move by the RJD to bolster its support among the EBC communities, which make up nearly 36 per cent of Bihar’s population.

This appointment will make Mangani Lal Mandal the first RJD state chief from the EBC community, underlining the party’s renewed focus on social justice politics and caste inclusivity ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mandal rejoined RJD in January this year, renewing his association with Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is known for his long-standing socialist credentials and has earlier served as both a state minister and a Member of Parliament.

