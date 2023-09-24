Manchester City win again despite Rodri red in Premier League as Everton break duck

London, Sep 24 (IANS) Manchester City made it six wins from six games to start the Premier League season with a 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored the goals in the seventh and 14th minutes of the game, but any hopes Pep Guardiola's side had of extending their lead after the break were spoiled when Rodri was sent off in the 46th minute for an unnecessary push on Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White, reports Xinhua.

Despite playing the second half with one man less, City held on relatively comfortably after Guardiola switched to a 5-3-1 formation following Rodri's dismissal.

Everton claimed their first win of the season with a 3-1 triumph away to Brentford, with defender James Tarkowski's standout performance.

Tarkowski set up Abdoulaye Doucoure to smash Everton ahead in the sixth minute, and although Mathias Jensen leveled for Brentford in the 28th minute, Tarkowski headed Everton back in front in the 67th minute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the win four minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game as Manchester United held on for a 1-0 win away to Burnley.

Fernandes scored on the stroke of halftime following a pass from Jonny Evans, who earlier had a goal ruled out for a positional offside from Rasmus Hojlund, and his side were able to hold on for a vital win despite pressure from Burnley in the second half.

Luton took their first point of the season, but are still looking for their first win after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man Wolves.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off in the 39th minute, but they took the lead thanks to Pedro Neto's solo effort five minutes into the second half.

Luton equalised from the penalty spot, with Carlton Morris scoring in the 65th minute after Joao Gomes was penalized for handball, despite the ball rebounding onto his arm from his leg.

Crystal Palace and Fulham drew 0-0, with Palace keeper Sam Johnstone making several good saves to give his side a point.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.