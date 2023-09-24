Oktoberfest first stress test for Bayern's record man Kane

Berlin, Sep 24 (IANS) For a moment, Harry Kane seems to have forgotten that the biggest challenge is still waiting for him.

It might be excusable for a man, who has set several records next to his three goals against league rival Bochum, to be oblivious to the world for a minute and forget about the Bavarian leather pants he is obliged to wear only hours later, reports Xinhua.

In a jolly good mood, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel reminded the 30-year-old Three Lions captain of the important visit to Munich's famous Octoberfest this Sunday morning, snorting with laughter while talking about the striker's strong calf's having to fit in the traditional garment.

The Englishman might soon find out what takes more dexterity, to slip in the Lederhosen and walk through a gigantic beer tent or score goals in a packed arena.

This year, Oktoberfest runs from 16 September to 3 October, a period during which Bayern will go up against Leverkusen, Bochum and RB Leipzig.

Kane became Bayern's record man with seven goals in the first five games and his three assists made him the first to collect ten scorer points in the club's history.

What happens in the wake of his flow might make a desired team player like him even happier. His company seems to make striker colleagues such as Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel flourishing.

Kane delivered three assists to Sane's four season goals while youngster Tel early in the 2023-2024 season already harvested three goals. Encouraged by Kane's performance Bayern scored 3.6 goals on average per game.

"We made it look easy because we delivered the basic things in a perfect way," Kane said.

"I have never been at the Octoberfest before. But where can you get to know the culture of a region better than there," he said.

The Bavarians fans will give their heroes a warm welcome as "we never lost determination and speed. We covered the flanks, we came near perfect," Kane said after the reigning German champions crushed the league underdog Bochum 7-0.

The striker praised the mentality, "we get on the pitch. It is encouraging to play with a team like that."

While the striker icon's move from London to Munich for 100 million euros after 20 years in the shirt of the Spurs might have caused astonishment a few weeks ago, at present it seems striking Kane and Bayern are on the way to become a perfect match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.