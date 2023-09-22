Manchester City kicks off Treble Trophy tour in India

Kochi, Sep 22 (IANS) Manchester City kicked off their Treble Trophy tour in India at Kochi.

The four trophies - the Premier League trophy, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League trophy - along with the UEFA Super Cup made their way to the football-crazy city of Kochi and were accompanied by Manchester City Legend, Nedum Onouha.

The trophies will now make their way to the city of Mumbai, which is the home of Manchester City’s sister club from the City Football Group (CFG) club, Mumbai City FC.

