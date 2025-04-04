Man Utd ‘in a rush’ to return to the top of English football: Amorim

Manchester, April 4 (IANS) Head coach Ruben Amorim has said that Manchester United are "in a rush" to regain their place at the top table of English football.

United are 13th in the table going into Sunday's Manchester derby and Ruben acknowledged that the club and team are going through a period of short-term change, in the pursuit of long-term improvement.

“I know that is going to take time, but I will not think like that and I will not say I need a lot of years. I cannot manage that. So for me, it’s like we are preparing something, that we have to change a lot next year. So that next year is our goal.

“I’m not saying that we’re going to win the title next year, I’m not crazy. What I’m saying is that I don’t want this conversation that we need a lot of years and let’s keep it calm, no.

“We are in a rush. So next year, we are suffering a lot for next year to be so much better. And that is our goal. Sometimes things can happen. I don’t know, I don’t want to be that guy that is here saying we need a lot of time, I will not be that coach,” said Amorim in a press conference.

Amorim is also confident that Alejandro Garnacho is doing the right things to improve at Manchester United. The 20-year-old forward famously netted in one of our most memorable derby victories of recent times, last year’s Emirates FA Cup final victory at Wembley. He also scored in our Community Shield encounter back in August, before a defeat on penalties.

Garnacho has been a consistent presence for United under Amorim, playing in a variety of positions as he’s adjusted to the new boss’s demands and style of play. Ruben accepted that the Argentina international needs to boost his numbers this season, but insists he has the right attitude and approach.

“I think he’s doing the right things. So we have to improve as a team to help Garnacho, but Garnacho is improving the way he defends, the way he runs, so he’s working hard. He needs to score more goals and assists, that is clear, but so do the other guys," he added.

