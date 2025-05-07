‘Man Utd can be the worst team in PL history to win European title’: Amorim

Manchester, May 7 (IANS) Head coach Ruben Amorim believes if Manchester United manage to win the Europa League this season, they will be the worst team in Premier League history to win a European title.

United are currently placed 15th in the Premier League but defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final. They host Ernesto Valverde’s men for the second leg at Old Trafford on Friday (IST).

“If you look at the Premier League, I think we are the worst (Manchester United) team in terms of results since I arrived. That is my idea. At the end of this season, we can be the worst team in Premier League history with a European title. So it will change nothing. We know this season was really disappointing for everybody. Nothing is going to change that.

"In that moment, sometimes I have to think a little bit more, but I felt that and I still feel that this season was the worst, I don't know in history, but maybe the last 15 years. I don't know,” said Amorim in the pre-game press conference.

With only 39 points to their name with three matches remaining, United are guaranteed to collect their fewest amount of points in a season, lowering the previous mark of 58 set in 2021/22.

It also means they are all but certain to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League table for the first time with their eighth last season being their previous lowest finish.

Amorim also talked about captain Bruno Fernandes, who is tied for the top scorer in the Europa League with eight goals to his name, after the Potuguese midfielder was rumoured to be highly sought after by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in recent weeks stating the club "clearly wants Bruno here."

"It's easy to understand (his importance) not just because of the numbers but the way he plays and the things he has done in his five years here. He is a top player and we need top players. He is a leader. He is the captain. So he is really important.

"It's normal that there are a lot of clubs who want a player like Bruno or [Alejandro] Garnacho, but we want to keep our best players. And Bruno is clearly one of the top players in the world. So our idea does not change. We clearly want Bruno here."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.