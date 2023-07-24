Man stabbed to death by three snatchers in Delhi

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A man was stabbed to death by three snatchers in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, a police official said on Monday.

According to police, a police control room call was received at around 11 a.m. regarding a person with stab injury following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“The injured was shifted to Hindu Rao hospital by the PCR staff, however, he was declared brought dead by Hindu Rao Hospital at 11:20 a.m,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, the deceased was identified as Ajeet alias Neeraj, 26, a resident of Shehzada Bagh.

“To nab the accused, the police teams scanned CCTV cameras and three out of two suspects were zeroed on. Through Intel sources, their identity was established and without wasting any time, they were apprehended,” said the official.

The accused were Irfan alias Ballu and Sanjeev alias Sandeep, both residents of Wazirpur. Upon interrogation, they confessed to stabbing the victim.

"Efforts are being made to arrest the third accused as well," the official added.

