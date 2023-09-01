Man shot at inside hospital in Bihar's Arrah

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) A man was critically injured after being shot by two unidentified bike borne assailants inside premises of a hospital in Bihar's Arrah city on Thursday evening, police said.

The man had gone with his pregnant wife to admit her for delivery in the hospital when two bikers opened fire on him, inflicting two gunshot injuries.

The doctors immediately operated on him and removed the bullets but his condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place at a private hospital located at Darahra locality under town police station in the district.

The incident has led to huge chaos in the hospital and the attackers managed to flee without any resistance.

The local police reached at the spot and are now scanning the CCTV to identify the accused.

In another incident, four persons of a family met with an accident on Arrah-Sasaram road at Asani village under Udwantnagar police station in the district. The father and mother died on the spot while 2 children are admitted in Sadar hospital and their condition are said to be critical.

Following the accident, the errant driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.