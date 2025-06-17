Man killed in Washington shooting, suspect in custody

Washington, June 17 (IANS) A man was fatally shot in Kent, Washington, on Monday (US time), prompting a swift response from local police and emergency services, the Kent Police Department confirmed, adding that the suspect, a 28-year-old resident of Kent, surrendered his firearm at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. (local time) near SE 240 and 108 Ave SE.

According to a statement posted by the Kent Police Department on Facebook, multiple 911 calls were received about a man bleeding from the head inside a vehicle that had collided with other vehicles in the area.

"This afternoon at 2:32 p.m. multiple Kent Patrol Officers, RFA Firefighters and Medics were dispatched to the area of SE 240 and 108 Ave SE after multiple calls to 911 to report a male bleeding from the head in a vehicle that had collided with other vehicles," the department said.

"Upon arrival, witnesses advised officers the injured male was inside his vehicle, and they believed he had been shot. The adult male had to be extricated from his locked car. Due to the severity of his injuries, CPR and other lifesaving measures were immediately taken. Tragically, the man's injuries were catastrophic, and he did not survive. Detectives are working to verify his identity," the statement added.

The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested without incident.

"The suspected shooter, a 28-year-old Kent resident, remained on scene and was contacted by officers. He surrendered his firearm and is cooperating with the investigation. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. No other persons were injured during the incident," the police said.

Kent Police detectives responded to the scene, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to piece together the full sequence of events that led to the deadly shooting.

