Man killed after opening fire at US border patrol facility in Texas

Houston, July 8 (IANS) A man was killed by federal agents on Monday after he opened fire at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, a southern Texas city near the border with Mexico, authorities said.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told reporters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mosqueda, using an assault rifle, fired dozens of rounds before he was killed by federal agents who returned fire, said Rodriguez.

The shooter was later found carrying a second rifle, more ammunition and backpacks, Rodriguez said, adding that an officer was injured during the crossfire.

The border patrol facility is located just across a street from the McAllen International Airport, which was shut down temperately as a precaution.

Mosqueda's motive is currently unknown, said the police chief, adding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Last month, three persons, including an 8-month-old baby, were killed and two others injured in a mass shooting during the final night of WestFest, a cultural festival in West Valley City -- US' Utah's second-largest city.

The annual WestFest is a popular celebration of the cultural diversity of West Valley City, making the deadly incident especially jarring for residents who gathered to enjoy music, food, and rides.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the deceased victims include a 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and an infant. Two teenagers also sustained gunshot injuries, while a pregnant woman was hurt while attempting to jump a fence to escape the gunfire.

Police have taken a 16-year-old male into custody in connection with the incident.

West Valley City police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

The shooting took place at Centennial Park, directly in front of several carnival rides, creating chaos among families and children attending the festival.

Officers patrolling the area noticed a verbal confrontation between two groups. As they approached, the teenage suspect allegedly drew a gun and opened fire.

