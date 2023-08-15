Man hits stray cow with his motorcycle, both die

Pilibhit (UP), Aug 15 (IANS) A young man died after the motorcycle he was riding slammed into a stray cow in Uttar Pradesh's Bisalpur city.

The incident occurred near the entrance of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) on the Bilsanda-Bisalpur road under the Bisalpur Kotwali police station limits.

The victim, Nitin Singh, 28, was riding his motorcycle with his friend Vishal Gupta, 28, when he hit a cow and fell down.

"Doctors at the local community centre declared Nitin brought dead and referred Vishal to the district hospital," said Ashok Pal, SHO, Bisalpur Kotwali police station.

He added that the stray cow also died in the incident.

