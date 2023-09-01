Man held for abusing woman police officer in Goa

Panaji, Sep 1 (IANS) A man in Goa has been arrested for allegedly abusing and insulting the modesty of a woman police officer, police said on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that the accused Lyndon Sequira, resident of Sirsaim-Bardez, had recorded a video wherein he can be seen abusing and insulting the modesty of the woman police officer.

"The said video was also widely circulated on social media. Hence Colvale police had registered an FIR under sections 354-A, 500, 504, and 509 IPC," Dalvi said.

"The accused person had applied for anticipatory bail in Sessions Court, however Colvale Police opposed the bail application and the court rejected it," he said.

Police are further investigating the case.

