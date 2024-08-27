Man City, Al-Hilal reach agreement for Joao Cancelo: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Manchester City and Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement worth 21.2 million pounds, which would see Portuguese wingback Joao Cancelo join the Saudi Pro League champions.

The 30-year-old Cancelo is expected to be offered a three-year contract and although personal terms are yet to be agreed. He has already said yes to the move, the BBC reported.

Cancelo was one of the first wingbacks that Pep Guardiola used for lis inverted wingback role and was a mainstay at the club before falling out with the head coach after his contract extension in 2022.

Upon the falling out, Cancelo has been sent out on loan stints to Bavarian Giants Bayern Munich where his services were called upon for only 21 appearances and Catalonian club FC Barcelona, where he played 42 games and scored four goals and five assists but underwhelming performances saw him return to City this summer.

After being tied down with the club for five years in which he has donned the sky blue jersey 154 times he departs the club after winning three Premier League titles and one EFL Cup.

Earlier this month Guardiola had spoken about the player and suggested that he may stay at the club.

"He's training with us. We will see. Maybe he will stay, maybe he will go on loan. I don't know yet. About what's going to happen, it depends on his agents and the club. In the end, if he has to stay we will treat him like all the other players, with respect, and try to take the best from the huge qualities he has," said Guardiola in a press conference earlier this month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.