Man arrested for running illegal rehab centre in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 5 (IANS) A man has been arrested for running an illegal rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centre in Gurugram's New Amanpura Colony, police said.

A case has been registered against the suspect identified as Vinay Rathi, a resident of Jhajjar district, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and IPC sections at the Sector-5 Police Station.

The arrest came after the Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad along with a team from the Health Department, conducted a raid at the centre on Thursday.

The suspect told the raiding team that the centre has been in operation for nearly 3 years, where medicines were also given to patients without doctor's advice.

"Vinay Rathi along with his two partners Devender Yadav and Naresh Gehlot was running this illegal centre named 'Nai Umeed' without legal documents," Harish, an official of the Flying Squad, said.

During the raid, 31 patients were found who were being treated.

At the centre, normal charges of Rs 10-12,000 per month were taken for treatment and for VIP treatment it was Rs 15-16,000 monthly in which facilities like AC room, LED TV were provided.

"Accused Vinay Rathi has been arrested, further interrogation is on," the offiicial added.

