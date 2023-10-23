Man arrested in Lucknow for assault on priest over wall construction

Lucknow, Oct 23 (IANS) The Lucknow police have arrested a man in connection with the assault on a temple priest.

DCP (North) Qasim Abidi said that in his complaint, the priest had stated that he was getting a wall constructed on the temple premises in the state capital’s Vikas Nagar, which was opposed by one Usha Dixit, her family members and others.

The priest alleged that he was thrashed by Dixit, her family members and eight-10 unidentified men, the DCP said.

"A police case was registered, and the arrest was made under section 151 of the CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences,” the DCP added.

Also, the DCP’s office has sought an explanation from the Vikas Nagar police regarding the action taken in the case.

As per the reports, the video showed a few men manhandling the priest at Sagareshwar Hanuman Temple in the Shekhupura area on October 20.

The temple is constructed on land donated by Hewett Polytechnic and the priest in the video was identified as Baba Ramsanehi Das.

Meanwhile, the accused party has alleged the priest of behaving indecently around women.

