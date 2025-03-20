Man arrested for brutal assault on wife in Jammu

Jammu, March 20 (IANS) A man was arrested for brutally attacking his wife in J&K's Jammu district after his daughter-in-law complained to police, said officials on Thursday.

Police said that in the Amb Gharota area of Jammu district on March 9, Nusrat Kousar, wife of Dil Mohd, a resident of Pamali Jandyal, filed a complaint, alleging that her father-in-law, Sadaq Hussain, along with Nazir Ahmed, Noor Begum, and Mumtaz Bibi, attacked her mother-in-law, Noor Jahan.

The accused allegedly injured her legs while she was heading to the fields, forcibly dragged her into a room and assaulted her.

Two others, Mubarak Hussain and Saber Hussain, later threatened the complainant with dire consequences.

“Taking swift action, police registered FIR No. 32/2025 under relevant sections of the BNS and launched an investigation.

“After relentless efforts, the main accused, Sadaq Hussain, was arrested, and based on his disclosure, the weapon of offence, a danda and a kulhari (axe) were recovered near the crime scene. He is currently in police remand, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused," said the officials.

“Meanwhile, a video of the same incident has gone viral on social media, showing Sadaq Hussain assaulting his wife with a lathi, further intensifying public outrage. Police have assured a thorough investigation and strict legal action against the culprits,” the police statement said.

Crimes against women are being dealt sternly by police to encourage more victims to come forward and assert their legal rights, the police said earlier.

Fear of families, catching wrong public attention and reprisal from the relations of the accused often prevent women from coming forward to seek legal remedies for crimes done against them. As awareness, education and social consciousness increase in society, criminals are generally prevented from committing crimes against women because of the long arm of law.

Crimes against women mostly involve dowry, discord with in-laws or the wayward attitude of the husband in the UT. In rare cases, crimes against women have resulted from discord over custody of children between estranged couples.

