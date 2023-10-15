Mamta Modern School, New Delhi scores 31 goals on Day 2 of Subroto Cup (U-17)

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Mamta Modern School, Vikapuri, New Delhi scored 31 goals past Army Public School, Samba, Jammu & Kashmir to record the highest scoring victory of Day 2 of the 62nd Subroto Cup Inter School International Football Tournament being played here at the Ambedkar Stadium.

At the G.D Goenka Football Ground, Chandigarh secured their second consecutive victory beating +2 Durga Uchh Vidyalay, Shakti Nagar, Baanka, Bihar 5-0 in a Group A fixture. In the other match of the group, Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh edged past Shaheed Jawan Muthukoya Memorial SSS, Amini, Lakshadweep 2-1 for their second straight victory in the group.

The winners of the match between the two winning sides decide who will qualify for the knockouts from Group A.

In Group B at the G.D Goenka Football Ground, Malappuram, Kerala beat The Emerald Heights School, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 9-0 for their second consecutive victory in the group. Rishad scored five goals for the winners. In the other match of the group, Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan (BKSP) thrashed Laxman Gyanpith DLSS, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 21-0 for their second high-scoring victory in the group.

Kerala and Bangladesh will face off tomorrow and the winners will qualify for the quarter-finals from Group B.

At the Subroto Park Football Ground, T.G English Medium School, Bishnupur, Manipur overcame Inventure Academy, Bangalore 2-0 for their second straight victory. In the other match of the group, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapith, Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh beat Shri Sainik Awasiya Mahavidyalaya, Bhaktapur, Nepal 2-0 for their first win in the group.

In Group D at the Subroto Park Football Ground, Assam Rifles Public School, East Khasi Hills, Shillong secured their second win of the tournament with a 9-0 win over Navy Children School, Mumbai. Jason and Pherman scored a hat trick for the winners. In the other match of the group, Khajaman H.S.S, Trichy, Tamil Nadu beat St. Francis Xavier High School, Dudhani, Silvassa, DD & DNH 7-0 for their first win of the tournament.

At the Ambedkar Stadium, Govt. Haulawang High School, Haulawang, Lunglei beat Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 5-0 for their second win of the tournament in Group E. Aditya scored 12 goals while Arjun scored 11 in Mamta Modern School, Vikaspuri, New Delhi’s 31 goal victory over Army Public School.

In Group F at the Ambedkar Stadium, D.A.V Inter-College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand started their campaign with a win over Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Maheshpur, Pakur, Jharkhand 6-1. In the other match of the group, Mother International School, Zahir, Brambey, Ranchi, Jharkhand beat Don Bosco, Kochi, Kerala 4-0.

At the Tejas Football Ground, Tripura Sports School, Badharghat, Tripura secured their second straight victory in Group G beating Vasant Rao Dempo H.S.S of Arts, Science & Commerce, Cujira, Goa 4-1. In the other match of the group, Sainik School, Chhingchip, Mizoram comprehensively beat P.M Shri GSSS Gangwa, Hisar, Haryana 8-0 for their first one of the tournament. Agusta scored four goals for the winners.

In Group H at the Tejas Football Ground, Khelo India Centre, Nagaland beat Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lokra, Shonitpur, Assam 7-0 for their second consecutive victory in the group. Puloyi scored four goals while Suzilomao scored a hat trick for the winners.

In the other match of the group, Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand overcame Guru Gobind Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 2-0 for their second win of the tournament in the group.

