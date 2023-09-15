Mamman Khan was the main conspirator behind Nuh riots: Haryana Police

Gurugram, Sep 15 (IANS) After the arrest of Congress MLA Mamman Khan, the Haryana police claimed on Friday that he was the prime conspirator behind the Nuh violence that erupted on July 31 and killed six people besides injuring several others.

The riots broke out after a mob of 500-600 people stopped the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh on July 31.

Meanwhile, the police had requested for seven-day remand of Khan at a court in Nuh to recover inflammatory posts allegedly made from Khan's mobile which reportedly incited the riots, inquire about his close supporters, and check his social media accounts which were allegedly used to fuel the riots. The police also informed the court that the close supporters of Khan who met Junaid and Nasir's family in Rajasthan have been arrested for helping their family financially.

However, the court sent Khan to two-day police remand on Friday.

The police also disclosed that 80 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence that took place at Badkali Chowk in Nuh during the Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31.

During investigation, it has come to light that 7-8 months ago, alleged cow vigilante Monu Manesar and his companions were accused of killing suspected cattle smuggler Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

Thereafter, 2-3 days before the Jalabhishek Yatra, Monu Manesar had posted a video on social media announcing to visit Mewat with his associates on July 31, due to which the mob in Nuh hatched a plan to teach them a lesson.

The police said that as per the plan, on July 31, the mob first attacked the Jalabhishek Yatra during which several vehicles were set on fire. Intending to kill the police personnel on duty, they also attacked them with sticks, stones and rods.

Later, they robbed liquor shops, oil mills, and other shops owned by a particular community at Badkali Chowk and later set them on fire.

Meanwhile, days after Monu Manesar's arrest, Surender Jain, joint general secretary of VHP, said, "Monu Manesar is a Bajrang Dal worker... He has protected thousands of cows, mothers and sisters. The government should not have arrested him but honoured him. VHP is with Monu Manesar in every way."

