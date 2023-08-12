Mamata slams Centre over its decision to remove CJI from panel to appoint CEC, ECs

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Union government over the latter’s decision to remove the Chief Justice of India from the committee for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

Posting a message on X (earlier Twitter), the chief minister had accused the BJP of bowing down to anarchy instead of bowing down to the judiciary.

“Amidst calls to bow down to the judiciary, the @BJP4India instead bows to anarchy!” the chief minister said in her message.

Pointing out that the role of Chief Justice of India in the three-member committee for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners are crucial, the chief minister claimed the she and her party strongly oppose replacing the CJI with a member of the Union cabinet.

She also said that this move reveals BJP’s discomfort fearing that their vote manipulation process could suffer.

“India must question this blatant disregard for the judiciary! Are they aiming to turn the Judiciary into a minister-run kangaroo court? We pray to the JUDICIARY for INDIA. My lord, save our country!” the chief minister’s post read.

