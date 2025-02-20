Mamata not repentant for hurting Hindu sentiments by 'Mrityu Kumbh' remarks: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said "the biggest tragedy is that the CM is not repentant of her move to hurt the Hindu sentiments by describing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as 'Mrityu Kumbh' in the House" earlier this week.

“If she had made the statement by mistake, then she could have withdrawn that and tendered an apology for that. But she had not done that even after 48 hours have passed since she made a statement on the floor of the House,” Adhikari told media persons on Thursday afternoon after a team of members of BJP's legislative team from the West Bengal Assembly met the Governor C.V. Ananda Bose submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention into the matter.

Apart from criticising the Chief Minister over the “Mrityu Kumbh” remarks, the BJP legislators also sought the Governor’s intervention on the recent suspension of four BJP legislators, including the leader of the opposition, from the house for a month.

Adhikari also claimed that during the interactions the Governor described Maha Kumbh as “Maha Mrityunjay Kumbh”.

“The Chief Minister described it ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. On the contrary, the Governor described the event as ‘Maha Mrityunjay Kumbh’. This reflects the faith of traditional Hindus. So our protests against the Chief Minister’s statements hurting the traditional Hindu sentiments will continue,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

“We have requested the Governor to personally intervene and ensure that the Chief Minister’s statement on ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ is expunged from the records of the state Assembly. We have requested the Governor to give directions to the Speaker of the House in the matter. We do not want such comments to be in the records of this great house in the future," Adhikari said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the Chief Minister of late has become conscious of her Hindu identity and often makes claims about that identity.

“This is because she has become aware that a negative perspective among the Hindu population in West Bengal has developed a negative perspective about her and her party," Adhikari said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.