Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 134th Durand Cup, calls Bengal the 'spiritual home of Indian football'

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, one of the most prestigious and historic football tournaments in the world. Held in Kolkata, the tournament is organised by the Indian Armed Forces and is Asia’s oldest and the third-oldest football competition globally.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Banerjee described Bengal as the “spiritual home of football in India,” citing the state’s iconic clubs, passionate fan base, and a legacy deeply embedded in footballing history. “With its iconic clubs, passionate supporters, and a legacy that spans generations, Bengal has long been the spiritual home of football in India,” she wrote in her post.

Extending her best wishes to all players, coaches, and support staff participating in the Durand Cup, the Chief Minister praised their dedication and urged them to uphold the ideals of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence.

Banerjee also reaffirmed her government’s commitment to grassroots football development. “We believe that every young dreamer deserves a chance to shine,” she stated, while also inviting international talent to join Bengal’s vibrant football culture. “Let the game unite, inspire, and elevate. Let the spirit of football continue to thrive in Bengal.”

The Durand Cup, which began in 1888, holds a special place in Indian football history. With Kolkata playing host once again, the tournament is expected to draw huge crowds and rekindle the city's deep-rooted love for the sport.

In the first match of the tournament played on Wednesday evening, Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Mahesh Singh scored a goal each as 16-time champion East Bengal SC scored five unanswered goals to ease past debutants South United FC in the Group A encounter of the 134th Durand Cup.

The win in the match played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday secured all three points for the Kolkata giants.

