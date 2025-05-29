Mamata Banerjee echoing Pakistan’s narrative on Operation Sindoor: BJP

Kolkata, May 29 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for terming the ‘name’ of Operation Sindoor as “politically motivated”, saying that she is echoing Pakistan’s narrative on the anti-terror operation launched by the Indian armed forces inside Pakistan.

“In Pahalgam, Hindu women were identified by their shankha and sindoor - symbols of their faith - and their husbands and children were selectively targeted and killed. Two Hindu women from West Bengal were asked to recite the kalma simply because they wore sindoor, and were then forced to witness their husbands being brutally gunned down before their eyes,” the BJP’s Information Technology Cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, wrote on X.

He added that after Operation Sindoor, these same women said they felt truly respected and honoured.

“Yet Mamata Banerjee dismisses the very name of the operation, calling it nothing more than a political stunt. Shame on her. She is echoing the narrative of Pakistan,” Malviya said.

Earlier, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s multiple accusations against the West Bengal government and ruling Trinamool Congress in Alipurduar district, the Chief Minister accused the Prime Minister of doing “business of Sindoor.”

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said that equating Operation Sindoor with a “business of Sindoor” is an indescribable insult and a betrayal of the sacrifice of India’s brave soldiers.

"When our Prime Minister is working tirelessly to protect the pride and security of the nation, the Chief Minister is stuck in the quagmire of vote-bank politics. This is not politics. It is a betrayal of the nation’s sentiments for the sake of narrow political interests. Her only concern is only vote and not the country,” claimed Majumdar.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said that the Chief Minister's comments on Operation Sindur are a reflection of her sense of taste.

“Shame on her! The Chief Minister had launched a personal and below-the-belt attack today, which was utterly shameful. She is not happy that our country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a fitting reply to the killing of tourists at Pahalgam. In reality, she had insulted the Indian Armed Forces through her comments on Operation Sindoor,” Paul said.

