Maldives shuts govt offices as record rainfall triggers severe flooding

Male, March 2 (IANS) Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu ordered the closure of government offices and institutions on Sunday in response to severe flooding caused by the highest daily accumulated rainfall in the country's history, PSM News, media reported.

The Maldives Meteorological Service in a post on X said it recorded 296 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hours-long torrential rain on Saturday caused severe flooding in Male and several other islands in central Maldives.

President Muizzu has declared Sunday a public holiday with the bad weather conditions expected to prevail until at least Monday.

Four government hospitals in the Maldivian capital shut down Outpatient Department (OPD) services on Sunday, a day after torrential rain caused extensive flooding.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the Indhira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) announced that the OPD will be closed for the day at the hospital, as the Dharumavantha Hospital, Hulhumale Hospital and Vilimale Hospital.

According to IGMH, the decision was made because Sunday has been declared a public holiday and because flooding in the areas near the hospitals make it difficult for patients to travel to and from the hospital.

While the OPD may be closed, Inpatient Department (IPD) and emergency services remain online.

The President's decision follows continuous rainfall, which has resulted in significant hardship to the people, PSM News, the official state media of the Maldives, said.

PSM News said heavy rains on Saturday led to extensive flooding in Male City, including Male, Hulhumale, and Hulhule, which is home to Velana International Airport, and several outer islands.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and other agencies have been mobilised to mitigate the impact of floodwaters on households and properties in the capital, it added.

A total of 17 pumps were deployed by the MNDF across six locations to remove floodwater, with an estimated 17,000 tonnes of water already pumped out, PSM News said.

The MNDF has also provided assistance to 131 properties and supplied 976 sandbags to help control and mitigate the flooding, PSM News added.

The Maldives Meteorological Service said it expects more torrential rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds on Sunday.

