Malaysia's population estimated to rise 1.9 per cent to 34.1 million in 2024

Kuala Lumpur, July 31 (IANS) Malaysia's total population in 2024 is estimated at 34.1 million, marking a growth of 1.9 per cent as compared to 33.4 million in 2023, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said Wednesday.

The DOSM said in a statement that the population of citizens increased from 30.4 million in 2023 to 30.7 million in 2024 with the growth rate decreasing from 0.8 per cent to 0.7 percent.

Similarly, non-citizens showed the same trend with a slower growth rate of 13.6 per cent in 2024 as compared to 17.1 percent in 2023.

The composition of citizens in 2024 decreased from 91.1 per cent in 2023 to 90 per cent, while non-citizens increased to 10 per cent from 8.9 per cent over the same period.

The number of males exceeded females at 17.9 million and 16.2 million, respectively, resulting in a sex ratio of 111 males for every 100 females, Xinhua news agency reported.

The composition of the population aged 15-64 years (working age) increased to 70.1 per cent from 69.9 percent in 2023. The percentage of the population aged 65 years and over increased to 7.7 percent from 7.4 per cent for the same period.

Meanwhile, the composition of the population aged 0-14 years in 2024 decreased from 22.7 per cent in 2023 to 22.2 per cent.

