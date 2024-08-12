Malaysia's construction sector rises 20.2 per cent in Q2

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 12 (IANS) Malaysia's construction sector rose 20.2 per cent year on year with the work done value amounting to 38.9 billion ringgit (8.75 billion US dollars) in the second quarter, official data showed Monday.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the growth was spearheaded by the buoyant performance of the civil engineering and residential buildings sub-sectors, which posted substantial double-digit increases of 25.2 per cent and 19.7 per cent, respectively.

Additionally, the growth of the sector was further bolstered by a robust 44.9 per cent expansion in the special trade activities sub-sector. The sub-sector of non-residential buildings also gained momentum, growing 7.2 per cent.

Out of 38.9 billion ringgit of work done value recorded in the second quarter, a total of 39 per cent was attributed to the civil engineering sub-sector, primarily in the activity of construction of roads and railways and utility projects.

Meanwhile, the value of work done for non-residential buildings and residential buildings accounted for 27.4 per cent and 22.6 per cent, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, the special trade activities accounted for 11 per cent, largely in the electrical installation; and plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation activities.

The private sector sustained its double-digit momentum with a 15.8 per cent growth, propelled by strong performance in the residential buildings and the special trade activities sub-sectors.

The value of work done owned by the public sector also registered a strong increase of 27.8 per cent with a share of 39.2 per cent. The growth was primarily fueled by the civil engineering sub-sector.

As for the first half of the year, the sector work done value grew 17.2 per cent year on year to 75.7 billion ringgit. The better performance was underpinned by expansion across all sub-sectors largely by civil engineering (25 per cent) and residential buildings (15.7 per cent). (1 ringgit equals 0.22 US dollars)

