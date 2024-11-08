Major pagodas in Myanmar to host traditional robe-weaving contests for Tazaungdaing Festival

Yangon, Nov 8 (IANS) Myanmar's major pagodas will hold robe-weaving contests during the traditional Tazaungdaing Festival this year, according to state-run daily The Mirror on Friday.

The contests will take place at well-known pagodas, including Shwedagon Pagoda and Botahtaung Pagoda in Yangon, as well as Maravijaya Buddha Statue in Nay Pyi Taw, the report said.

U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, said that Shwedagon Pagoda will host a robe-weaving contest on the night of November 14 for this year's Tazaungdaing Festival.

Nine teams will compete at the Shwedagon Pagoda, where they must weave the robes in a single night, with awards presented to the winners. The participants will be judged by textile and history experts, he said.

The Tazaungdaing Festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated on the full moon day of Tazaungmon, the eighth month of the Myanmar calendar, and is one of the country's most colourful and vibrant events.

This year, the full moon day of Tazaungdaing falls on November 15, Xinhua news agency reported.

