Maintaining strong law and order in Rajasthan govt's top priority: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that the people of the state have faith in the police department which is always busy in keeping crimes in check to maintain peace, adding that maintaining a strong law and order is a top priority for his government.

CM Sharma said this while addressing the opening session of the two-day state level police officers' conference at Rajasthan International Centre.

He said that the All India DGP-IGP Conference held in Jaipur in January this year was praised across the country.

"This two-day conference will improve the functioning of police in the state," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

He said that decisions like the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and SIT to stop paper leak cases on the very next day of formation of the state government show its commitment towards maintaining law and order.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that the police should function in an unbiased manner.

Addressing the programme, Sharma said: "Today, the forms of crime have changed. Facing the challenges ranging from cyber crime to organised crime, the police will have to get more empowered."

He praised the police, saying that "the department is doing a good job to stop cyber crime in the state under Operation Antivirus".

"Cyber crime, in fact, should be completely eradicated. It is very important to prevent drug addiction among the youth," Sharma said.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister termed police as "the most important system of the state", adding that the police personnel doing excellent work will be rewarded.

"The Rajasthan government will award police personnel for doing excellent work and identify cops who are lax on criminals," he said, adding: "Police should set a priority to reduce crimes against women and ensure women's safety."

He assured that the police department would not be allowed to face any kind of shortage of resources, and also, the number of women personnel in the department would be increased.

