Maharashtra's Samad Fallah announces retirement from professional cricket

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Samad Fallah, Maharashtra's highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy history, has officially announced his retirement from professional cricket. The left-arm swing bowler concluded a distinguished career that saw him claim 272 Ranji wickets and 287 first-class wickets overall in 78 matches at an average of 28.48.

Fallah also made significant contributions in limited-overs cricket, taking 75 List-A wickets and 62 in T20s. His defining moment came in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March 2010, where he played a pivotal role in delivering Maharashtra their only senior-level silverware since the 1940-41 season, with a match-winning four-wicket haul.

In an Instagram video post featuring Fallah's distinguished career, Fallah expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey: "Retirement is not an easy identity. but had accepted it a couple of years back. Announcing it is formality… from not playing any age group to taking a fiver on debut and becoming the highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy for my Maharashtra. this state has given me my identity... winning the Mushtaq Ali trophy finals by taking a 4-fer to take 10 wickets in semifinals of Ranji Trophy semifinals... Thank you, MCA for trusting me.. I gave my all and (am) so happy. I have played most BCCI finals for Maharashtra.. and will still be with my MCA till I win Trophies for my state. I say goodbye to my bowling which is the most amazing gift I had... Thank You all."

Fallah's last official match was a Vijay Hazare Trophy game for Uttarakhand in March 2021. After moving to Uttarakhand for the 2020-21 season, he returned to Maharashtra. He made himself available for selection in all three formats but did not get another opportunity to resume his career.

Now 39, Fallah has taken on the role of head coach for the Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League and has decided to make his retirement official.

Having never played representative age-group cricket, he made his mark through eye-catching performances in tennis-ball tournaments, eventually breaking into club cricket. At 22, Fallah made his debut for Maharashtra, immediately making an impact with a match-winning second-innings six-wicket haul against Himachal Pradesh in November 2007.

Fallah quickly established himself as the leader of Maharashtra's bowling attack, consistently taking over 20 wickets in every Ranji season from 2007-08 to 2014-15. His peak years saw Maharashtra build one of the best seam attacks in Indian domestic cricket, with Fallah, Anupam Sanklecha, Domnic Muthuswami, and Shrikant Mundhe driving the team to the Ranji final in 2013-14 and the semi-finals in 2014-15. One of his career highlights was the semifinal in Indore in January 2014, where he captured 7 for 58 on the first morning, helping bowl Bengal out for 114.

At the time of his retirement, Fallah ranks as the second-highest wicket-taker among left-arm fast bowlers in Ranji Trophy history, with only Jaydev Unadkat (316) ahead of him.

