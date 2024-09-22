Maharashtra: Indian Minorities Foundation hosts health camp to mark PM Modi's 74th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) As part of Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, a Mega Multispecialty Health Camp was organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) along with various organisations of the Muslim community in Maharashtra on Sunday.

The goal was to provide minority and underprivileged communities access to essential health services in line with the Modi government’s goal of ensuring quality healthcare for every citizen.

Besides men, women and children from various sections of the society, the Mega Multispecialty Health Camp was attended by religious leaders from the Muslim community and Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) who is also the Convener of IMF.

As many as 200 renowned doctors from 16 medical specialities including Gynecology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, General Medicine, Diagnostic, Radiation Oncology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Internal medicine, Dermatology, Preventive Medicine, Homeopathic, Allopathic and Ayurvedic medicine among others, 300 paramedical staff, helpers and volunteers conducted the health camp during which more than 3500 patients, mostly from slum areas of Mumbai, were provided free screening, treatment and consultations.

The majority of the patients who availed free medical services including free medicines, health kits and free-of-charge medical tests, during the camp belonged to the poor and underprivileged sections of the society.

More than 2000 sanitary pads were distributed and over 500 spectacles were also distributed to patients with vision impairments during the camp.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Cards were also created on the occasion to help people avail services at empanelled hospitals (public or private) anywhere in the country. Prosthetic arms and legs were also distributed and fitted to the patients in need during the camp.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring easy accessibility to affordable and quality healthcare for all sections of society, doctors present at the Health Camp appreciated PM Modi for ensuring easy access to quality and affordable healthcare for every Indian in the last 10 years.

They also mentioned that PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Health for All’ has ensured affordable quality medical services not just in metropolitan cities but also in remote rural pockets. People have been receiving quality medical services and medicines at almost every nook and cranny of the country today.

The health experts said that PM Modi’s ‘One Earth, One Health’ initiative has paved the way for India to venture beyond traditional boundaries and ensure rapid transformation of the country into a major global player in the healthcare sector.

On the occasion, patients belonging to the Muslim community said that in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made quality healthcare accessible and affordable for all, especially for women, children, farmers and the elderly in minority and underprivileged communities.

By extending coverage of Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest publicly funded healthcare program to nearly 60 Crore beneficiaries who get free health coverage of Rs 5 Lakh every year, PM Modi has made quality healthcare a fundamental right for underprivileged sections of society.

People who received healthcare services at the camp stated that no Prime Minister before PM Modi had given healthcare the same level of priority in governance as PM Modi has. Women from the Muslim community mentioned that PM Modi is the first Prime Minister to prioritize menstrual hygiene and ensure affordable access to sanitary napkins for females.

Health experts have stated that healthcare infrastructure has grown exponentially over the past 10 years under the leadership of PM Modi. They mentioned that India has become a hub for quality and affordable healthcare, with the number of AIIMS and medical colleges doubling and the number of MBBS and PG seats increasing by about 125 per cent.

Speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “The healthcare system in India has seen massive transformation in the last 10 years under Narendra Modi-led government. For the first time in the country, health is being linked with development."

"A widespread sentiment of “Healthy Nation, Wealthy Nation” has now been created in the country. Modi government’s commitment to ensure quality and affordable healthcare services to everyone can very well be gauged from the fact that the health sector budget has increased by 175 per cent in the last 10 years, rising from Rs 33,278 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 90,958 crore in 2024-25,” he added.

"Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight) is celebrated nationwide to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday. It aims to assist underprivileged citizens, particularly minorities and the poor. PM Modi's focus is on delivering services to the last mile. He has made unprecedented efforts for minority welfare over the past decade, ensuring their safety and development," said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Sandhu emphasised that all communities in India are working together for the country's progress under PM Modi's leadership."

