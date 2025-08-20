Maharashtra govt transfers five bureaucrats

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred five bureaucrats. Sanjay Chavan, Additional Controller of Stamp, Mumbai has been posted as Collector, Parbhani, according to a notification.

Raghunath Gawade (IAS:SCS:2011) Collector, Parbhani has been appointed as Additional Controller of Stamp, Mumbai.

Buveneswari S. (IAS:RR:2015) Collector, Washim has been posted as Managing Director, Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation, Akola.

Yogesh Kumbhejkar (IAS:RR:2016) Managing Director, Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation, Akola has been appointed as Collector, Washim.

Varsha Meena (IAS:RR:2018) has been posted as Collector, Akola.

Earlier, on August 12, the state government had transferred seven bureaucrats. Dr Ashok Karanjkar (IAS:SCS:2009) has been posted as Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Statutory Development Board, Mumbai.

Dr Sanjay Kolte (IAS:SCS:2010) Collector, Bhandara has been appointed as Managing Director, Shivshahi Punarvasan Project, Mumbai.

Sushil Khodwekar (IAS:RR:2011) Member Secretary, Rest of Maharashtra Development Board, Mumbai has been posted as Development Commissioner (Un-organised Labour), Mumbai.

Sawan Kumar (IAS:RR:2019) Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nandurbar has been appointed as Collector, Bhandara.

Naman Goyal (IAS:RR:2022) Project Officer, ITDP, Bhamragad and Assistant Collector, Attapali Sub Division, Gadchiroli has been [psted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Nandurbar.

Dr GVS Pavandatta (IAS:RR:2023) Assistant Collector, Desaiganj Sub Division, Gadchiroli has been posted as Assistant Collector, Igatpuri Sub Division, Nashik.

Laghima Tiwari (IAS:RR:2023) Assistant Collector, Ballarpur Sub Division, Chandrapur has been posted as Assistant Collector, Gondpimpri Sub Division, Chandrapur.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, after the weekly cabinet meeting, unveiled the emblem for Ganeshotsav, which will be celebrated as ‘Rajya Mahotsav’ from this year onwards.

A fund of around Rs 11 crore has been allocated for a series of diverse cultural programmes, including competitions, illuminations, lectures and folk-art performances. This year, through the direct participation of the state government, Ganeshotsav will be showcased on national and international platforms, informed Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar. He added that the emblem will be prominently used as the official identity of the festival across all celebrations.

From this year onwards, the Maharashtra Government will directly participate in the celebrations and take steps to elevate the festival to national and international prominence. This year, two themes – ‘Operation Sindoor’, a tribute to the valour of the Indian Army and ‘Swadeshi Jagar’, a call for building a self-reliant and Atmanirbhar Bharat- have been woven into the celebrations of Ganeshotsav, which has now been accorded the status of ‘Rajya Mahotsav’, said a government release.

Minister Shelar said, “Maharashtra is a land rich in art, culture and tradition. It is blessed with the legacy of saints, social reformers, great leaders, warriors, spiritual thinkers and an inclusive heritage. This sacred land of the Deccan has been intellectually vibrant and socially united, laying the foundation for the state’s economic, social and cultural progress. Ganeshotsav has played a crucial role in fostering this unity. The centuries-old tradition of domestic Ganesh celebrations, and the decades-old public Ganeshotsav culture, are proud symbols of Maharashtra’s cultural and social harmony.”

