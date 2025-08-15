Maharaja Trophy 2025: Bengaluru Blasters make it two-in-a-row with 8-wicket win over Shivamogga Lions

Mysore, Aug 15 (IANS) Skipper Shubhang Hegde starred with a three-wicket haul and a quickfire finish as the Bengaluru Blasters overpowered the Shivamogga Lions by eight wickets in a rain-reduced six-overs-a-side clash of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium here on Friday.

Electing to bowl first, Hegde’s (3/7) three-wicket haul and Mohsin Khan’s (2-5) one-over spell held the Lions to 62/6 after Nihal Ullal had given the Lions a promising start.

The Bengaluru Blasters’ chase was off to a flyer with the in-form Chethan LR clubbing Vidwath Kaverappa for two sixes and a four in the very first over. Vasuki Koushik scalped Chethan in the second over while Anand Doddamani (impact player) removed opener Rohan Patil to leave the Blasters at 31/2 in 2.3 overs.

Mayank Agarawal (18 not out off 10) took down Hardik Raj for a six and a four, while Shubhang Hegde (14 not out off 4) thumped two consecutive sixes in the same over to score 23 runs and blunt the run chase. The pair remained unbeaten and steered the Blasters home in 4.2 overs to complete their second consecutive victory.

Earlier, skipper Nihal Ullal (31 off 12) gave the Lions a rollicking start, launching two sixes and a four off Vidyadhar Patil in the very first over. Ullal continued to pile on the boundaries while Blasters’ captain, Shubhang Hegde, accounted for the opener, Aneeshwar Gautam (1), in the third over that only saw four runs.

The Lions were 38/1 at the end of three overs, but it was Mohsin Khan who clamped down on the Lions, picking up the crucial wicket of Nihal Ullal and Hardik Raj in the next over.

Shubhang Hegde returned in the fifth over to take a spectacular catch off his own bowling, marking the end of Anirudha Joshi’s short stay. He struck again on the next ball with the wicket of Aniruddha Joshi (4 off 4).

Naveen M.G. began the final over with the wicket of Rohit Kumar, but Darshan MB (14 off 5) smashed two sixes to propel the Lions to 62/6.

