Mahanaryaman Scindia unanimously elected as youngest-ever MPCA President

Indore, Sep 1 (IANS) Mahanaryaman Scindia, the son of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, is set to be unanimously elected as president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).

Though the election and subsequent declaration of the result is to happen during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, outgoing president Abhilash Khandekar confirmed to IANS on Monday that the new set of office bearers are to be elected unopposed.

At 29, Mahanaryaman, who also serves as vice-president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) and is a member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, will become the youngest ever MPCA president since its establishment in 1957.

He will be the third-generation member from the Scindia family to take charge of MPCA. His grandfather, late Madhavrao Scindia, and father Jyotiraditya have both served as MPCA presidents.

He was made a lifetime member of the MPCA in 2022 and also serves as president of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MPL), whose first edition took place in Gwalior in 2024.

Apart from him, Vineet Sethia will be the new vice-president, while Sudhir Asnani, a former international umpire, is set to take over as the new secretary. Former India women’s cricketer Arundhati Kirkire will be the new joint secretary, while Sanjeev Dua is set to take over as the Treasurer.

IANS understands that two nominations for the office bearers’ posts were withdrawn on Sunday, which meant the number of valid nominations matched the posts on offer for the elections. “As a result, Tuesday’s declaration of new office bearers by the electoral officer is just a mere formality,” said an MPCA source.

The first major assignment for the Scindia-led MPCA will be to finalise all the necessary arrangements for Holkar Stadium to host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup matches. The venue is supposed to host five league stage matches – three of which will feature defending champions Australia. It will also stage tournament hosts’ India’s match against England on October 19.

