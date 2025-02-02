Mahakumbh: UPSRTC buses to transport devotees for Basant Panchami snan, facilitate safe return

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 2 (IANS) With the Basant Panchami bathing festival scheduled for Monday, a massive influx of devotees and tourists is gathering on the sacred banks of Triveni in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh.

Considering the huge gathering, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has arranged a dedicated shuttle and reserved bus fleet to ensure the devotees' safe and orderly return.

By the evening of February 2, approximately 35 crore people have taken a holy dip in Triveni.

The Uttar Pradesh government, reiterating its commitment to facilitate seamless return of the devotees has pressed UPSRTC buses into service.

The UPSRTC has reserved 2,500 buses for the Basant Panchami Snan, operating from four temporary bus stations. These buses will be available at a time gap of every 15 minutes.

The largest allocation is 1,500 buses at Jhunsi, followed by 600 at Bela Kachhar for Lucknow-bound passengers, 300 at Nehru Park for Kanpur-bound travelers, and 100 at another bus station for those heading to Mirzapur and Banda.

Additionally, 550 shuttle buses will operate every two minutes to facilitate the movement of devotees between the temporary bus stations, and key locations near Mahakumbh. Special measures have been implemented to prevent overcrowding, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all visitors.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has also put all medical teams in the Praygaraj division on high alert for the 'mega snan' on Monday.

More than 1,200 medical personnel have been put on standby mode in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide immediate assistance in case of any urgency.

The entire medical team has been instructed to remain stationed at the fair until February 6, with a backup plan in place for any emergencies.

