Mahakumbh fire: PM Modi speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take stock of the situation after a fire gutted several tents in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh venue in Prayagraj. No one was injured in the incident.

PM Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath also discussed fire-control arrangements at the venue to prevent a repeat of such an incident.

The Uttar Pradesh CM has sent senior officials to the site to assess the situation.

The fire broke out reportedly following the explosion of two gas cylinders inside a tent at the Mahakumbh venue.

The fire quickly spread to several nearby tents, burning them to the ground. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

According to police, the fire started in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh site, where the cylinders exploded.

Fire trucks, which were already stationed at the venue as part of safety measures for the large-scale event, rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze.

As a precautionary measure, people living in surrounding tents were promptly evacuated to ensure their safety. The incident, though alarming, did not result in any casualties, thanks to the swift response from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the official X handle of the Maha Kumbh Mela expressed concern, stating, "Very sad. The fire incident at Maha Kumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray to Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

The incident has raised concerns but has been managed efficiently, with the fire under control and safety measures being promptly enacted. The situation continues to be monitored by local authorities to ensure the safety of all participants and attendees at the massive religious gathering.

Meanwhile, drones were used to assess the fire situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela venue. They provided real-time aerial views, helping authorities monitor the spread of the blaze and coordinate the firefighting efforts effectively, ensuring swift response and better management of the crisis.

