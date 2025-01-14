Mahakumbh 2025: MeitY’s Bhashini provides multilingual access in 11 languages

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) has integrated its AI-driven language translation tool -- Bhashini -- at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj being held from January 13 to February 26, to boost accessibility in 11 languages.

The Ministry noted that Bhashini’s language translation ecosystem will help those attending the world’s biggest spiritual conglomeration through the ‘Digital Lost & Found Solution’.

People can register lost/found items using voice in native languages; and also use the platform to make real-time text/voice translation for easy communication at the mega event. It also provides multilingual chatbot assistance for queries and kiosk navigation.

Devotees can use the mobile app for translating guidelines into local languages; as well as get seamless communication with police officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot -- an AI-powered, multilingual, voice-enabled chatbot designed to assist millions of visitors during Mahakumbh 2025.

The bot, powered by cutting-edge AI technologies (such as Llama LLM), is aimed at providing seamless, real-time information and navigation assistance to all. Supported by Bhashini’s language translation, the chatbot is in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, and nine other Indian languages.

Further, the Bhashini mobile application’s Converse feature aims to facilitate seamless communication for the devotees with the unit of UP Police’s 112 emergency helpline deployed at the mega event.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Department has collaborated with the Bhashini App to train field officers to utilise the Converse feature in the app to understand the grievances of the distressed devotees seeking help in case of a language barrier.

“Bhashini, thus, aims to greatly enhance the experience for visitors at MahaKumbh 2025 with multilingual support for queries and navigation. Bhashini's language translation ecosystem has ensured a smooth and inclusive experience for all attendees, reflecting MeitY’s commitment to technological innovation and accessibility,” the ministry said.

