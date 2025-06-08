Mahagathbandhan is 'Thugbandhan', Lalu dreaming of making Tejashwi CM: Giriraj Singh

Patna, June 8 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Grand Alliance, particularly targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the Congress party over the ongoing tussle regarding Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face.

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport, he said, "The Mahagathbandhan is not an alliance; it is a 'thugbandhan'. Its leaders are more interested in pulling each other down than serving the people of Bihar."

Referring to the power struggle between RJD and Congress, he added that the alliance lacks vision and unity, and is embroiled in internal confusion over leadership.

Flaying Lalu, Union Minister Singh said: "Lalu Prasad is dreaming of making his son the Chief Minister. But the people of Bihar have already made up their minds. They know that if this 'crocodile' (Lalu) comes back to power, the era of lawlessness and corruption will return, which the state cannot afford."

Giriraj Singh's remarks come amid reports that the Congress and RJD have yet to reach a consensus on projecting a CM face for the upcoming elections.

While some analysts suggest this may be a strategic move to keep the NDA guessing, it has also exposed rifts within the opposition bloc.

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, political rhetoric has intensified as leaders from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan sharpened their attacks on each other.

As election preparations pick up pace, such verbal sparring is expected to escalate in the days ahead, with each side vying to control the narrative and consolidate voter support.

Giriraj Singh also defended the current double-engine government and emphasised that the work done by the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government since 2005 is commendable.

"The state has progressed rapidly on the development path. The road infrastructure, four-lane highways, under construction, and developments of airports have immensely improved under Nitish Kumar's leadership," he said.

