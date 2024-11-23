Maha results: Seven nominees won by margin of over 1 lakh votes

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) As the MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP has scored a landslide victory in the state assembly election, there are about seven candidates from both MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi who have reported a mega victory with a margin of over 1 lakh votes. These nominees have emerged as giant killers in the Assembly election.

As the counting is still underway, the number of winners with over one lakh margin may increase.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde retained the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat with a margin of 1,20,335 votes against nearest rival and Shiv Sena UBT nominee Kedar Dighe.

NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from Baramati won with a margin of 1,16,000 votes while the BJP nominee from Satara Shivendraraje Bhosale by 1,42,124 votes.

NCP minister and party nominee from Parli Dhananjay Munde won by over 1,38,241 votes; BJP minister Chandrakant Patil won by 1,12,041 votes from the Kothrud constituency.

NCP nominee from Maval seat won by 1,08,565 votes and BJP nominee Pandurang Jagtap from Chinchwad won by 1,03,865 votes.

Meanwhile, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, who won from Bandra West seat, said that Democracy triumphs over dynasticism.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, we had a lead of almost 3,000 votes. And today, we won the Assembly elections by a margin of around 19,713 votes. This is the victory of the people of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. This election was a clear fight between democracy and dynastic rule,” he said.

He said that on one side, there was a common worker from a middle-class family who was contesting in favour of democracy whereas on the other hand, there were heirs of dynasties like Zakaria and Dutt.

“The people of Bandra West Assembly constituency rejected dynasties and reposed their trust in me for the third time. Heartfelt gratitude to the voters. This is the victory of the people,” Shelar said.

