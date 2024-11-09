Maha polls: Congress accuses BJP of pursuing ‘divide and cut’ policy to divert attention

Nagpur, Nov 9 (IANS) Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attempting a ‘divide and cut’ policy with contradictory slogans aimed at diverting attention from its failures.

Speaking to the media here this afternoon, Kharge referred to the PM’s slogan of ‘Ek Hain to Safe Hain’ and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s catchphrase of ‘Batenge to Katenge’, and termed them as provocative and intended to distract public attention.

“One says ‘Batenge to Katenga’ and another says ‘Ek Hain to Safe Hain’… The truth is that you are the ones who divide and also cut, but always blame others. Both of them should first sit down and decide what slogan to raise…,” said Kharge in a swipe at Modi and Yogi.

Accusing PM Modi of peddling lies on every occasion, Kharge said the Congress has successfully implemented all its guarantees in the states where its ruling, the UPA Government gave the country MG-NREGA, Food Security Bill, Right to Information, Right to Education, etc.

“What did the BJP give to the country… The PM of the country mouths untruths without getting proper information. The BJP style of working seems to be ‘to lie and lie loudly’ so that people start believing these falsehoods,” said Kharge.

He said the work of the BJP is to make a difference to the common people and resolve their problems instead of propagating falsehoods and pointed out how “three top leaders of the Congress had sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of the country… who from the BJP made any such sacrifices?”

Kharge reeled off the data of the implementation of Congress Guarantees in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana and asked, “Will PM Modi give an account of which promises he could fulfil during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 12 years and 11 years as the PM now?”

The Congress President reiterated the statistics provided earlier today in Mumbai by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, plus Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and Telangana Cheif Minister Revanth Reddy to wipe off the fake narratives unleashed by the BJP during the Maharashtra polls campaign.

Earlier in the day, Kharge paid homage at the revered Deekshabhoomi monument and later went to address an election rally in Amravati for the November 20 polls in the state, with plans to release the Congress manifesto in Mumbai on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.