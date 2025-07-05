Maha: Oppn slams NCP MLA for political remarks while presiding in Assembly

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) The opposition parties in Maharashtra took a serious objection to the political remarks made by the Assembly's Presiding Officer Chetan Tupe while conducting the business in the House.

They said that it was not acceptable, demanding that the dignity of the chair must be maintained.

The issue was raised by the Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar and it was supported by Bhaskar Jadhav (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

They also asked, "Do those who make political statements have the right to be the presiding officer?"

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar took a serious note and expressed serious displeasure, saying that such incidents should not happen in future.

"Those sitting as presiding officers should maintain letter and spirit of the law. It is necessary for the presiding officers to work within the framework of the rules given by the Constitution."

The Speaker assured that the chair of the Speaker will not be used for political purposes.

He also told the House that he will take a decision in this regard in his chamber.

Earlier, Wadettiwar criticised the presiding officer for his political remarks during the discussion over a motion on farmer suicides and the current state of agriculture amid the state government's apathy.

He appealed to the Assembly Speaker to reprimand the presiding officer Chetan Tupe.

"While the discussion was on, the Agriculture Minister and the officials of that department were not present, but the work continued. But since some members were not present, does the presiding officer Chetan Tupe have the right to sit in the chair and present the government's position? While the chair has a certain dignity, it is not right to make political speeches from there, such a thing has not happened in the past," Wadettiwar said.

He also said: "The presiding officer in his statements targeted opposition party members for their absence while saying they speak about farmers but skip the proceedings. Tupe said he has been in the House for 13 hours and has not given out."

He added that even though the presiding officer is conducting the business in the absence of a Speaker, he is treated as the Speaker and it is binding on him not to make any political statements.

"While it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the House functions properly, it is the responsibility of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to see whether the Ministers of the department are present in the House. In such a case, the custom and tradition should be followed from the highest position in the House," Wadettiwar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.