Maha Minister launches counselling-based transfer system in Animal Husbandry dept

Pune, May 15 (IANS) The Maharashtra Animal Husbandry department on Thursday launched the counselling-based transfers for Livestock Development Officers and Assistant Commissioners in the department in the presence of Minister Pankaja Munde.

The counselling-based transfer system aims to ensure equitable distribution of manpower across the state and to conduct transfers transparently. This was mooted by the minister herself recently and it was launched on Thursday.

On Thursday, 118 officials from tribal and LWE-affected areas and 444 officers from other regions received transfers to locations of their choice.

“I am extremely happy to witness yet another historic moment being created. To boost officers' morale and to implement a corruption-free policy, I decided to conduct transfers in the Animal Husbandry Department through counseling. This decision will remain in effect in the future as well. The happiness on the faces of the common people working hard at the village level is important to me. Your transfers have been done as per your wishes... now work with a fresh and positive mindset,” said Pankaja Munde.

“When I was the Minister of Rural Development, I had implemented the decision for online transfers of teachers, which benefited many who previously could not get their desired postings. I have a passion for taking out-of-the-box decisions, and thus I have taken this step for the Animal Husbandry Department. Once a decision is made, I do not change it -- this will remain in effect permanently.

"I have countless people who love me, and since you serve them, I have taken this decision. The joy on the faces of the common people is what matters most to me,” said the minister.

She further said that the decision will benefit officers who have served in remote tribal areas for years, away from their families.

"Now, they are getting their preferred postings. The happiness on your faces today is truly satisfying,” she added.

Department Secretary N. Ramaswamy said that veterinarians who join government service after completing their education get an excellent opportunity to serve as public servants.

“It is our collective responsibility to uphold the department’s proud legacy and further enhance its reputation. To achieve this, it is essential to make veterinary services easily accessible at the regional level. Everyone should contribute to this mission with dedication,” he added.

Meanwhile, the department on Thursday launched a digital e-magazine titled ‘Mahapashudhan Varta' to create awareness about veterinary services, policy decisions, and the implementation of various schemes.

The aim is to provide livestock owners with easy access to information about animal husbandry and help them increase their income through modern business management techniques.

The department has also developed a QR code for the magazine, making it available to livestock owners with a single click. The QR code was officially launched by the dignitaries present, said the department release.

