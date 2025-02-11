Maha Kumbh: MP Dy CM monitoring situation of stranded pilgrims

Bhopal, Feb 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said the state government has deployed ministers and other public representatives to look after the pilgrims who are stranded due to the heavy rush of devotees.

The minister said the issue was discussed during the Cabinet on Tuesday, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed that along with MLAs and officials from district administrations, local BJP workers have also been asked to come forward to help the stranded pilgrims going to Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela.

Vijayvargiya said that BJP President J.P. Nadda has asked the party’s state unit chief and the governments to ensure that pilgrims going for Maha Kumbh do not suffer and those stuck in long traffic jams, should be provided possible help.

Subsequently, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has been appointed to take stock of the situation.

“Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla is monitoring the situation between Satna to Rewa's Chakghat border. Local BJP leaders have also come forward to support the administration,” Vijayvargiya told media persons.

He added that several pilgrims have taken the jungle route, and some of them have been separated from their family members.

“Police teams have been deployed to find them. BJP workers are helping district administration in distributing food, water, medicines and milk for stranded pilgrims between Satna and Prayagraj border," said Vijayvargiya.

He further added that the medical camps and food stalls have been set up along NH-27 (from Satna to Chakghat border in Rewa district).

“Due to safety reasons, the vehicles have been permitted to move in the direction received from the authorities from Prayagraj due to which vehicles have been stopped at several places,” he said.

The minister said that Satna, Rewa, Mangawan, Gangeo, Garh, Teonthar and Chakghat (on NH-27) have seen huge traffic snarls due to the heavy rush of pilgrims.

“With thousands of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj stranded on various highways in Madhya Pradesh due to massive traffic jams, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Monday has asked pilgrims to put off their travel by a few days to ease congestion. As a deluge of vehicles make their way to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh, heavy traffic jams spanning several kilometres have paralysed roads in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Seoni, Katni, Maihar, Satna, and Rewa districts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.