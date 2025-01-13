Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage, celebrates faith and harmony: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this is a very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture, and that the Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.

Greeting the nation on the occasion of the Paush Purnima, PM Modi took to social media X to wish all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay in the Maha Kumbh area,

"With the holy bath on Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has begun on the holy land of Prayagraj from today. On this divine occasion related to our faith and culture, I salute and greet all the devotees from my heart. I wish that this huge festival of Indian spiritual tradition brings new energy and enthusiasm in the life of all of you."

The PM said he was happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings.

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!,: he said.

"Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," the PM added in his post.

Devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam -- a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday morning as this day -- Paush Purnima in the Hindu calendar -- marks the beginning of the 45-day Maha Kumbh festival.

A huge crowd of devotees, many of who have travelled from across India and the world, performed the sacred ritual 'Shahi Snan'.

Expected to host at least 45 crore people, the Maha Kumbh festival from January 13 to February 26, will showcase India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Uttar Police government in and around the city to ensure people's safety during Maha Kumbh.

In a first, underwater drones that are capable of diving up to 100 meters have been deployed across the city to provide round-the-clock surveillance in the Sangam area. Tethered drones - capable of reaching heights up to 120 meters - have also been deployed providing aerial view to identify swelling crowds or areas requiring medical or security intervention. At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points.

Authorities have set up 1,50,000 tents to accommodate the pilgrims, along with additional toilets and sanitation facilities. At least 4,50,000 new electricity connections have been installed, with the Kumbh expected to drain more power than what 1,00,000 urban apartments in the region consume in a month.

Several electric buses are being run for devotees. The Indian Railways has introduced 98 special trains to make 3,300 trips during the festival.

For healthcare facilities, temporary hospitals equipped with surgical and diagnostic facilities are set up.

