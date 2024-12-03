Maha Kumbh 2025: Life jackets, floating jetties & rescue tubes for safety of devotees

Prayagraj, Dec 3 (IANS) In its mission to make Maha Kumbh 2025 one of the largest and safest pilgrimages, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced state-of-the-art remote light buoys, life jackets for security personnel, floating jetties and rescue tubes.

These advanced devices are designed to quickly reach any location, ensuring the safety of individuals in case of any eventuality.

Moreover, 700 flag-mounted boats, manned by PAC, NDRF, and SDRF personnel have been deployed, which will operate 24/7 to ensure the security of pilgrims.

In the event of emergencies, a comprehensive evacuation plan via Maujgiri has also been put in place.

Directions have been issued to remove all dilapidated boats operating between Sangam Nose and Kilaghat.

Security personnel from PAC, SDRF, and NDRF are also receiving training in modern technologies and emergency management. Ultra-modern life jackets, four new floating jetties, and rescue tubes have been ordered for the security men to ensure their readiness to handle any emergencies.

Special security arrangements have also been made at Kila Ghat to ensure the smooth movement of VIPs and the safety of all devotees. Special forces will be deployed at the location to address any issues faced by the devotees, both from India and abroad.

Tight security measures are also being implemented from Saraswati Ghat to Sangam Ghat, with deep barricading in place. Additionally, the installation of nets around the ghat is in its final stages.

Flood relief teams from the PAC battalion also inspected Sangam Ghat and other bathing ghats. Rehearsals were conducted to prepare for any adverse situation.

Rajiv Narayan Mishra, Inspector General of Police, Eastern Zone, Prayagraj, directed the soldiers to stay alert and perform their duties diligently.

He further said that seven PAC companies have been deployed to ensure the safety of devotees attending Maha Kumbh. One company has been assigned to GRP, and another to the Commissionerate.

Additionally, five companies have been deployed at the fair, with two of these dedicated to flood relief operations. These teams consist of skilled swimmers trained to handle any emergencies that may arise.

Security personnel deployed for Maha Kumbh are undergoing specialised communication training to ensure seamless coordination. They are also being taught how to communicate effectively when transitioning from one boat to another.

