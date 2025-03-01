Maha has zero tolerance policy on drugs: CM Fadnavis

Thane, March 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that there will be a zero tolerance policy of the state government regarding drugs.

He announced that the police officers, if found involved in drug cases, will be dismissed directly from the service. He added that he has given instructions to the police administration to take strict action against cases related to drugs. The chief minister was speaking at the Maharashtra Police Conference.

The Chief Minister at the conference said that the government will not tolerate any trouble for industries, especially the extortion that would be dealt with seriously.

“Various topics were discussed at the conference. The deliberations took place on the implementation of three laws in Maharashtra in particular. Besides, the discussion took place on how to prevent violence against women and children and file charge sheets for such crimes on a timely basis,” said the chief minister during his interaction with the media after the conference.

He added that as per the provision in the new law, the property of the people seized in a crime will have to be returned within six months.

The Chief Minister, after the recent meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita (BSS) would help establish a fast and progressive law and order system in Maharashtra. Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has been implementing all three laws effectively.

“Twenty-seven mobile forensic vans have been deployed and within the next six months, a complete network will be established. In cases where the punishment exceeds seven years, forensic testing will now be conducted on-site through these mobile forensic vans. This will help gather high-quality evidence. Ninety percent of Maharashtra’s 2 lakh-strong police force has been trained in these laws, and the remaining 10 percent will complete training by March 31,” he added.

“Under the new laws, repeated adjournments in courts will not be permitted, and government lawyers will need to be trained accordingly. The meeting provided valuable guidance, and Maharashtra will accelerate efforts to implement these three laws more effectively,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, on the brutal killing of the Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district, the Chief Minister said that the police are conducting a rigorous investigation from the beginning.

“A charge sheet has been filed in the court with complete evidence. Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the government prosecutor in this case. Therefore, efforts will be made to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment,” he added.

