Maha Governor unveils Coffee Table Book on CM Fadnavis, hails his visionary leadership

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday released a Coffee Table Book titled ‘Maharashtra Nayak’ on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The book, conceptualised by Water Resources and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, was launched on the occasion of the CM’s birthday.

Congratulating Mahajan for the initiative, the Governor said the book captures the inspiring journey of CM Fadnavis -- from a young public servant to a leader of national stature.

Speaking at the event, Governor Radhakrishnan said the book offers a vivid account of Fadnavis’s contributions to Maharashtra, the nation, and the global stage. It not only chronicles his political milestones but also highlights the personal values that shaped his leadership -- values rooted in the ethos of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), instilled in him from an early age.

He also recalled the legacy of service passed down from Fadnavis’s father, the late Gangadharrao Fadnavis, and his aunt, Shobhatai Fadnavis.

Praising the CM’s governance, the Governor said Fadnavis has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, steering Maharashtra through several transformative reforms. He cited key initiatives such as Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, the Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Right to Services Act, and the Aaple Sarkar grievance redressal system.

Highlighting his achievements in economic development, the Governor noted that under Fadnavis’s leadership, Maharashtra emerged as the top destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for nearly half of India’s total FDI in a single year.

He also lauded infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Metro expansion, the Atal Setu sea bridge, and numerous public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives across urban and rural areas.

The Governor especially praised three flagship initiatives -- the proposed Deep Sea Port at Wadhwan, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the transformation of Gadchiroli from a backward, Naxal-affected district to the emerging “Steel District of India”.

Expressing confidence in Maharashtra’s future, the Governor said the state is poised to become a $3 trillion economy and achieve inclusive growth by 2047 under CM Fadnavis’s leadership.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Ministers Girish Mahajan and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLAs Kalidas Kolambkar, Yogesh Sagar, and others were present at the event.

