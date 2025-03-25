Maha Fisheries Dept wants share in Mumbai coastal road land, revenue from it

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Department has written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asking for handover and a share in the earnings from hoardings and other activities on land belonging to the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) used for the construction of the Mumbai coastal road.

Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday wrote a letter to BMC Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, seeking the same.

"The MMB gave an NOC in May 2016 to the BMC for the use of its land for the coastal road construction. The entire stretch of land beyond CRZ from Raj Bhavan to Dahanu belongs to the MMB. After the completion of the coastal road project, various land parcels have been developed through sea reclamation.

“The MMB should get those lands transferred to it which can be used for various commercial means such as hoardings or events and it will create revenue for the MMB," wrote the minister.

Minister Rane said that the total potential of revenue from this stands at an estimated Rs 2,000 crore.

"We merely gave NOC for the use of our land, but did not finalise the agreement for return of the land. Other departments who give land for different uses, get financial benefits. The Fisheries and Ports Department should also get the revenue share," he said.

Minister Rane said that various land parcels belonging to MMB are currently being used by other agencies without adequate financial compensation. "We are bringing our own hoarding policy which will help us to monetise our lands," he added.

According to the minister, the department is mulling increasing rents of MMB lands in the western suburbs of Mumbai used for film shootings as well.

Meanwhile, the minister said that in a bid to take Maharashtra from the current number 17 position in freshwater fishing to top five in the country, the state government has lifted the stay on competition in appointing contractors for fishing in lakes with size above 50 hectares.

