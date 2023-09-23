Maha Congress demands suspension of BJP MP for insulting Oppn MPs

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan has demanded the permanent suspension of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his insulting remarks in the Lok Sabha, here on Saturday.

Khan has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking Bidhari’s ‘permanent suspension’ from the House for his slur against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

“The Parliament is referred to as the ‘temple of democracy’ and it works on the principles and ethos enshrined in the Constitution. The fundamental principles on which the nation stands in Secularism, which underlines respect for all religions, beliefs and promotes unity in diversity,” said Khan.

However, Bidhuri’s comments completely deviate from these cherished values and are an embarrassment to our democratic institutions, he said on the issue which has sparked a nationwide furore in the past two days.

“It is very unfortunate and disturbing that language which was earlier confined to street debates related to organisations like RSS and VHP has now entered Parliament through BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri,” said Khan.

Such an insulting and shameful statement is not only an insult to an MP but an insult to Parliament, the sanctum sanctorum of our democracy, Khan said and asked for the permanent action against Bidhuri to uphold the dignity of the Lok Sabha.

Besides Khan, state parties like Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Samajwadi Party and others and their top leaders have slammed Bidhuri’s unparliamentary remarks and demanded stringent action from the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others called on Ali while NCP MP Supriya Sule moved a notice of privilege against Bidhuri, and Kanimozhi also wrote to the Speaker and demanded that the issue be referred to the Privilege Committee on Friday.

