Maha CM releases Energy Department’s 100-day report card

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday released a progress report on the achievements of the state's Energy Department during the first 100 days of the government.

The report highlights the performance of key public sector energy companies, including Mahavitaran, Mahagenco, Mahatransco, and MahaUrja.

With a long-term vision for the state's energy sector, Chief Minister Fadnavis has outlined a strategic plan to meet Maharashtra’s energy demands over the next 25 years.

Following this vision, specific targets were set for public electricity companies during the first 100 days, and their achievements have been documented in the report titled "Hundred Days for Twenty-Five Years."

The report was authored by Mahavitaran’s Independent Director, Vishwas Pathak and unveiled during a board meeting of the MSEB Holding Company.

As per the report within the first 100 days, Mahavitaran submitted a petition to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission proposing a reduction in electricity tariffs. Additionally, a comprehensive energy transition plan focusing on renewable energy has been developed, which is expected to significantly reduce electricity procurement costs and facilitate tariff reductions.

The Energy Department has successfully met most of its assigned targets within the given timeframe. Notably, the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Pump Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme have exceeded their targets by installing solar-powered agricultural pumps and rooftop solar panels for residential consumers.

Key objectives accomplished by the energy companies include providing new electricity connections, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, resolving consumer complaints, increasing the capacity of power substations and distribution networks, launching green hydrogen projects, and transitioning government offices to solar energy.

A government press release said that the Energy Department has emerged as a leader in achieving its 100-day plan and Chief Minister Fadnavis has set a precedent by initiating the publication of progress report cards with his own department.

Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore Bordi, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Abha Shukla, Mahavitaran Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, Industry Secretary P Anbalagan, Mahatransco CMD Sanjeev Kumar, Mahagenco CMD Radhakrishnan B, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Ashwini Bhide, MSEB Holding Company’s Finance Director Anudeep Dighe and independent directors Ashish Chandarana and Neeta Kelkar were also present on the occasion.

