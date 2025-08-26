Maha CM flags off Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday flagged off the Nanded Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, saying that it will open the gateway to Marathwada’s prosperity.

He said that this is important as the state government is prioritising connectivity to accelerate the development of Marathwada. The Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated from Nanded railway station.

Chief Minister Fadnavis flagged off the train virtually from Mantralaya.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is witnessing a transformation. The indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat Express, offering world-class comfort, is a symbol of this progress. The 610 km distance between Mumbai and Nanded will now be covered in just 9 to 9.5 hours.

Earlier, the service was available only up to Jalna, but now it has been extended to Hazur Sahib Nanded. The train’s capacity has been increased from 500 to 1,440 passengers, and the number of coaches has been expanded from 8 to 20.

Highlighting Nanded’s significance, CM Fadnavis said that as one of the most important pilgrimage destinations for the Sikh community, devotees and passengers travelling to Nanded will now experience a fast, safe, and comfortable journey.

He also congratulated the people of Marathwada on the introduction of this service.

According to the government release, it is the first Vande Bharat Express connecting Nanded in Marathwada with the state capital Mumbai. The 610 km journey between Nanded and Mumbai will be completed in 9 hours and 30 minutes, significantly reducing travel time compared to other trains. It offers fast, safe, and comfortable air-conditioned daytime travel between Maharashtra’s major tourist and religious destinations.

Service will be available six days a week (except Wednesdays from Nanded and Thursdays from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).

The Vande Bharat will be highly beneficial for regular passengers, devotees, officials, and traders, and it will provide easier connectivity for tourists and pilgrims visiting important sites, said the release.

