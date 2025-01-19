Maha CM Fadnavis leaves for Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has left for Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), the CM’s office said on Sunday. Industries Minister Uday Samant and a delegation of officials from MIDC, MMRDA, and CIDCO will also participate in the conference.

Fadnavis left for Davos at midnight for the five-day event that begins on Monday.

CM Fadnavis in his post on X said, “Auf nach Davos! With Maharashtra’s blessings, taking off for Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum 2025.Will try to do best for our Magnetic Maharashtra !”

The Maharashtra government is likely to sign MoUs for investment proposals worth Rs 7 lakh crore in various sectors, including high-end technologies, solar modules, semiconductors, green hydrogen and ammonia, agriculture processing, hotel and hospitality, education, health care, data centres, Artificial Intelligence, automobiles, EVs, electronics, steel, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Fadnavis had earlier participated in the WEF conference three times during his first term. After that, the 'Magnetic Maharashtra Investment Conference' was organised twice in Mumbai under his leadership. Due to this, Maharashtra had come to the first position from the fifth position in industrial investment. “This tour will try to bring a large amount of investment to the state to make Maharashtra a one trillion dollar economy. Of course, the main objective of employment generation will also be achieved through this,” it says.

During the WEF conference held in January 2023, the state government had inked MoUs for investment proposals worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore with 19 companies across sectors like infrastructure, IT, steel, agriculture and food processing. Further, in January 2024, the government signed MoUs for investment proposals worth Rs 3.53 lakh crore.

CM’s Davos visit is important as the state government proposes to soon release a new industrial policy, electronic policy, gems and jewellery policy and defence and aerospace policy to further attract both domestic and foreign direct investments.

Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 at Davos to be held from January 20 to 24.

“PM Modi has focused on inclusive development that brings transformative changes in the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid. From financial inclusion through bank accounts to providing essential services like toilets, gas connections, tap water, and improving infrastructure in both rural and urban areas, this is something which the world wants to understand”, said the Minister before departing to Davos.

The Union Minister mentioned there will be a detailed discussion at the World Economic Forum about inclusive growth, investment in social, physical and digital infrastructure and democratising technology.

“The world is keen to understand India’s economic policies, the digital transformation brought about by the Digital India programme, and the way technology has been democratised to empower citizens across all strata of society,” the minister stated.

India’s participation in WEF 2025 aims to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and position the country as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation.

India’s innovative digital architecture, developed as part of the Digital India initiative, has set a global benchmark for leveraging technology to drive inclusive development, a key focus of discussions at the forum, according to the ministry.

The country is sending five Union Ministers, three Chief Ministers and Ministers from several other states to WEF this time.

The five-day meeting, beginning January 20, will explore how to re-launch growth, harness new technologies and strengthen social and economic resilience, according to the WEF. The global meeting will see participation by nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders.

